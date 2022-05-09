Anele Mdoda pens new long-term deal to extend stay with 947

In April, Mdoda announced that she was taking a two-month break from the Anele and the Breakfast Club to explore new and emerging broadcasting and entertainment trends.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Anele Mdoda being away from her show, Anele and the Breakfast Club, to do an eight-week international trip to learn about radio trends worldwide, she has signed a new five-year deal with 947.

“2022 is my 20th anniversary as a broadcaster. I have been with the company for 14 years, Primedia formed part of my personal and professional growth. They are like family to me," said Mdoda.

In April, Mdoda announced that she was taking a two-month break from the Anele and the Breakfast Club to explore new and emerging broadcasting and entertainment trends while also interrogating the global best practices that will invigorate the show on her return.

"Signing a five-year contract with Primedia is testament to the new vision of new Group CEO Jonathan Procter. Jonathan brings with him global standards and perspectives to broadcasting and entertainment,” said Mdoda.

Mdoda and 947’s long-standing commitment was celebrated through a power shoot, featuring the breakfast radio darling and Phumzile Langeni, the chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting.

“We are fortunate to be driven by the crystal clear and contagiously compelling vision of Jonathan, whose stewardship heralds bigger and greater ideas for the future of our business,” said Langeni.

The radio personality returns to 'Anele and the Club on 947' on 1 July.

“At Primedia, it is all about validating our people. When our people succeed, we succeed… There is so much more that we need to still see from Anele,” said Langeni.

Until her return, listeners can catch Thando Thabethe, who joins regular Club members Frankie, Thembekile and Cindy from 6 to 9am weekdays.