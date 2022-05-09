After stalling for most of weekend, new EC ANC leadership to be named on Monday

Following deadlocks over credentials, delegates nominated candidates that they wanted to take the province forward just before midnight. Voting got under way in the early hours of Monday morning.

Provincial convenor, Oscar Mabuyane, and former treasurer, Babalo Madikizela, are battling it out for control of the ANC’s second-largest province.

While for many, this conference’s outcomes are already cast in stone, room for an upset remain for those in support of firm favourite, Mabuyane.

However, a bigger story that will come from how delegates vote in East London, will lie in the margins between the victor and the loser.

While it's expected that a Mabuyane victory will translate to more support for those that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants to see rise come December and that a Madikizela win could be a boost for hopefuls like Ronald Lamola.

In Madikizela’s case, win or lose, it is a quiet victory for ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile, who’s been the driving force behind the former provincial treasurer’s bid.

Mashatile's fight to help Madikizela’s camp gain control of the Eastern Cape could possibly split the province, which he can use to his advantage come December.



Eyewitness News previously reported that Mashatile could gain favour with a dominant faction in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa will close the conference later on Monday.