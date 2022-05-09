Acsa to address concerns on jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport

Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu will be joined by other executives from different organisations that are part of the jet fuel value chain to address a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is expected to outline the challenges of jet fuel concerns at OR Tambo International Airport amid concerns of a shortage.

Transporting fuel from KwaZulu-Natal reached crisis point because of extensive damage to transport infrastructure in the wake of floods.

Government has assured that the issue has been resolved.

