Two patients and police officer shot and killed at CT hospital

It's understood that the two victims were near the killer who fired several shots.

CAPE TOWN - The police official who was shot by a patient who disarmed him has died.

This brings the death toll from Saturday night's incident to three after two patients were declared dead on the scene.

Police say the official was shot through the head during the attack and has succumbed to his injuries.

The police's Novela Potelwa explained, "Police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset Hospital for medical attention when a 40-year-old man inside the hospital took the officer's firearm and shot several shots. The suspect was disarmed and arrested."