SAHRC will investigate Tongaat’s water shortages

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate water shortages in Tongaat and surrounding areas as residents scramble for fresh drinking water following the devastating floods last month.

The commission tuned its focus on the matter after receiving complaints from residents who said the municipality was not doing enough to help them.

The Tongaat water treatment works was washed away during the recent floods, resulting in water supply being cut off.

More than 400 people died because of the floods while dozens of others are still unaccounted for.

In the aftermath, many residents find themselves in snaking queues for clean drinking water.

The SAHRC says its worried about the impact this would have on communities, businesses and schools that still did not have access to this vital resource.

eThekwini’s Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla said it was unclear when the Tongaat water treatment works would be repaired.

As the province continues rebuilding, many rely on non-profit relief efforts and municipal water tankers.