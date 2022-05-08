SA’s COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 31.1%: latest data

South Africa’s COVID-19 positivity rate has soared by up to 31.1%, this is the highest positivity rate in recent months.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s COVID-19 positivity rate has soared by up to 31.1%, this is the highest positivity rate in recent months.

The notable increase comes after more than 8,500 new infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours.

Majority of the new cases were picked up in Gauteng making it South Africa’s coronavirus hotspot.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the past 48 hours.