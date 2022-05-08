Officer whose gun was used in deadly Somerset Hospital shooting dies

The 32-year-old police constable from Sea Point police station who was shot and seriously injured at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday has succumbed to his injuries.

This brings the death toll from Saturday night's incident to three after two patients were declared dead on the scene.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the officer had been guarding another patient when he reacted to the commotion in another part of the hospital - this is when the suspect took hold of his firearm.

Police say the official was shot through the head.

Two patients were shot dead inside the Cape Town hospital by a patient who had disarmed the officer.

The police's Novela Potelwa explained, "Police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset Hospital for medical attention when a 40-year-old man inside the hospital took the officer's firearm and shot several shots. The suspect was disarmed and arrested."

The names of the victims, aged 42 and 48, have yet to be released.