King Misuzulu: I’m not in a rush to be coronated

KWAZULU-NATAL - Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he is not in a hurry for his official coronation, saying no one will remove him from the throne.

The king was addressing the one-year anniversary of his mother's passing in Nongoma on Saturday.

He was meant to be crowned after he was recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the rightful king.

However, he advised that the event be postponed following the devastating floods in the province.

He said the time should be used to mourn those who lost their lives in the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.



The move has raised concerns that this may give those opposing him more time to continue challenging his official crowing.

However, the king said no one would remove him from his throne.

He said the date of his coronation would be announced in due time.