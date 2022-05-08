Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth
Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.
Cape Town has been named the third greatest city on Earth.
The UK's _Telegraph _says it has finally settled the debate on which is the greatest city on Earth. Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.
The newspaper says Cape Town was ranked third because its topography and geography makes it stand out above others but the city has a poor safety record.
The survey looked at legalised same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ worker protections and legal protections against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, among other issues.
The top 50:
1. Barcelona
2. Sydney
3. Cape Town
4. Lisbon
5. Venice
6. Los Angeles
7. Dubai
8. London
9. Vancouver
10. Florence
11. Stockholm
12. Paris
13. Seville
14. San Francisco
15. Melbourne
16. Vienna
17. Madrid
18. Singapore
19. Dubrovnik
20. Beijing
21. Tokyo
22. Rome
23. Berlin
24. Dublin
25. Istanbul
26. Auckland
27. Edinburgh
28. Tel Aviv
29. Havana
30. Copenhagen
31. New York City
32. Rio de Janeiro
33. Mexico City
34. New Orleans
35. Amsterdam
36. Prague
37. Bruges
38. Toronto
39. Buenos Aires
40. Krakow
41. Las Vegas
42. Shanghai
43. Hong Kong
44. Budapest
45. Chicago
46. New Delhi
47. Athens
48. Bangkok
49. Mumbai
50. Marrakesh
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth