The UK's _Telegraph _says it has finally settled the debate on which is the greatest city on Earth. Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.

The newspaper says Cape Town was ranked third because its topography and geography makes it stand out above others but the city has a poor safety record.

The top 50:

1. Barcelona

2. Sydney

3. Cape Town

4. Lisbon

5. Venice

6. Los Angeles

7. Dubai

8. London

9. Vancouver

10. Florence

11. Stockholm

12. Paris

13. Seville

14. San Francisco

15. Melbourne

16. Vienna

17. Madrid

18. Singapore

19. Dubrovnik

20. Beijing

21. Tokyo

22. Rome

23. Berlin

24. Dublin

25. Istanbul

26. Auckland

27. Edinburgh

28. Tel Aviv

29. Havana

30. Copenhagen

31. New York City

32. Rio de Janeiro

33. Mexico City

34. New Orleans

35. Amsterdam

36. Prague

37. Bruges

38. Toronto

39. Buenos Aires

40. Krakow

41. Las Vegas

42. Shanghai

43. Hong Kong

44. Budapest

45. Chicago

46. New Delhi

47. Athens

48. Bangkok

49. Mumbai

50. Marrakesh

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth