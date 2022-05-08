Bongani Baloyi appointed Action SA's Gauteng provincial chairperson

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has announced two new appointments in the party’s leadership.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has announced two new appointments in the party’s leadership. The positions have been deemed essential for Action SA’s 2024 general election’s campaign.

John Moodey vacates his seat as Gauteng provincial chairperson and will be replaced by former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Moodey will now serve as the party’s national director of operations.

Action SA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said the moves were informed by the party’s performance in the local government elections and the recent by-election in ward 96 in Tshwane this month.

"John Moodey who has served as Action SA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson since october 2020 after the party’s launch, will now take up the role of national director of operations replacing Funzi Ngobeni who is now MMC for transport and caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg.”