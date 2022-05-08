ANC EC credentials deliberations off to a rocky start

Eyewitness News understands there has also been a back and forth over the signing off of the credentials which are expected to take up most of the day's discussions.

EASTERN CAPE - The Africa National Congress Eastern Cape delegates' attempts to deliberate over credentials have had a rocky start with the controversial issue around the participation of branches from Rubusana, the voting statuses of regional executive committees and the veterans league being raised as issues inside the closed session.

Eyewitness News understands there has also been a back and forth over the signing off of the credentials which are expected to take up most of the day's discussions.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is currently holdings its ninth elective conference with high expectations that those who emerge victoriously will play a crucial role in shaping the face of the ANC's leadership come December when the governing party holds its national conference.