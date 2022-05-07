Zulu royals to honour late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu a year after her passing

The queen died at a Johannesburg hospital where she had been receiving treatment last year.

DURBAN - The Zulu royal family will on Saturday remember the late queen regent, Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu.

Her passing came just a few months after her husband, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini died.

Her children, including the soon-to-be coronated King Misuzulu, will honour her in a prayer ceremony at her KwaKhangelamankengane royal residence in Nongoma.

The royal house will gather there in a special prayer ceremony in honour of the late queen regent.

The late queen was tasked with the role of queen regent by her husband while the succession was still being discussed.

While she didn't get to serve on the throne for too long, she made it clear that her first-born son - then Prince Misuzulu - should take over as king.

But since her passing, the family has had many conflicts regarding the succession. Some have played out in public and at times even in the courts.

However, on Saturday her life will be celebrated.

The day also marks a year since the soon-to-be crowned king took to the throne.