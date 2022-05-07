Suspect arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder

Police in Nelspruit have arrested a suspect linked to the murder of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee's daughter - Hillary.

The accused was arrested on Friday and authorities said he was found hiding at a place in Schoemansdal, south of Mpumalanga.

Gardee's body was found on Tuesday after she'd been missing for four days.

She was last seen at a grocery store which is about six kilometres from her home where she lived with her brother and her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner General Semakaleng Manamela confirmed the arrest details on Friday night outside the Gardee family home.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested following an intense trail of investigation by the police.

Manamela said more arrests were expected to be made in connection with the case.

The accused will appear before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday facing a charge of murder.

Police said more charges could be added against the suspect as investigations continued.

Gardee will be laid to rest in KwaMagugu, in Mpumalanga on Saturday.