Parly probe into Mkhwebane back on after ConCourt dismisses bid to halt it

On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's last attempt to stop an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will soon have to prove that she is fit to do her job.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed her last attempt to stop an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had asked the court to rescind its earlier judgment which endorsed the rules governing a long-awaited inquiry.

In its judgment, the apex court said that it found no basis for her application.

The move essentially means that Parliament can now go ahead with its investigation into her fitness to hold office.