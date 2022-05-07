Family and friends memorialise Hillary Gardee, arrest announced in murder case

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary just hours after police confirmed that they've made their first arrest.

MPUMALANGA - Mourners have gathered in Kamagugu in Mpumalanga for the funeral of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary just hours after police confirmed that they've made their first arrest in the investigation into her murder.

The man was arrested on Friday and authorities said he was found hiding at a place in Schoemansdal, south of Mpumalanga.

Gardee's lifeless body was found on Tuesday this week after being missing for four days.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner General Semakaleng Manamela confirmed the arrest details on Friday night outside the Gardee family home.

The IT graduate was 28 years old.

Family and friends have been sharing their memories of Hillary who is survived by her father, uncle, brothers and sisters as well as her daughter.

Once the service concludes, mourners will head to the cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

