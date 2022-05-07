I would not be king if I wasn’t meant to be, says king Misuzulu

The king was speaking at the prayer event held to remember his late mother queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini told those gathered in honour of his late mother that he would not be king if he wasn’t meant to be.

The king was speaking at the prayer event held to remember his late mother queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

The late queen was announced as queen regent shortly after her husband king Zwelithini's death last year.

But she wanted her firstborn son to take over instead. The king says he was meant to be on the throne.

The yet to be crowned Amazulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini said his becoming king was God’s will.

He says he would have not been on the throne if he wasn’t meant to be. The anniversary of the queen’s passing also marks a year since the king took to the throne.