Gardee's murder could be politically and financially motivated, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the funeral of Hillary Gardee in Mbobela in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the murder of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee's daughter could be politically and financially motivated.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of Hillary Gardee in Mbobela in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

"There's been a question asked time and again by the media 'is it political?', 'is it criminal?' and it does seem to be a combination of both."

The 28-year-old’s body was found near Mbombela on Tuesday - four days after she was reported missing.

She was last seen a grocery store, which is about six kilometres from her home that she shared with her brother and her adopted three-year-old daughter.

On Friday night, Mpumalanga police said one suspect was arrested in connection with the murder.

Cele said another three suspects of interest have been identified.

‘TO HER LAST BREATH’

Meanwhile, Godrich Gardee said his daughter was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath.

He said the way his daughter’s body was found, reminded him of how powerful and fearless she was.

Gardee told mourners that he found his daughter with a bleeding nose, boot prints on her chest and stab wounds on her breasts.

He said when he arrived at the crime scene, he called Hillary’s name and asked her questions, hoping she’d respond but unfortunately there was no answer.

Gardee said he would never forget the call he received telling him to stop the search for his daughter.

He knew that this signaled the worst news.

Gardee said the perpetrators would regret emptying her bank account.