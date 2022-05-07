Fresh threats of litigation at ANC’s Eastern Cape conference

As the ANC in the Eastern Cape kicks off its much-anticipated elective conference, there’s a fresh threat of litigation.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter filed on 4 May in the East London division of the high court in the province.

Five disgruntled members of the ANC in the WB Rubusane region are threatening to interdict the conference that they say is a bid to help prevent future litigation.

They say they want the courts to interpret a previous judgment regarding the status of 12 wards from the region and determine whether they should be allowed to participate in this conference.

In April the high court interdicted the regional conference, instructing the ANC to finalise all outstanding appeals and compliance in the region.

ANC national executive deployee Aaron Motsoaledi said they knew nothing about the legal challenge, which has been described as a stalling tactic by those linked to Babalo Madikizela’s campaign.

Mostoaledi said the ANC would be ready to deal with whatever came its way.

“I wouldn't know the basis of that because the credentials committee is still meeting and haven't given a final verdict.”