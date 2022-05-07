Collins Chabane Municipality CFO granted bail in VBS Bank matter

Eddie Makamu was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in unlawfully and irregularly investing municipal money with VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Collins Chabane Municipality chief financial officer has been released on R2,000 bail.

Eddie Makamu was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in unlawfully and irregularly investing municipal money with VBS Mutual Bank.

Several municipalities in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng lost nearly R1.6 billion in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Makamu is expected back in the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday and will be joined by former municipal manager, Charlotte Ngobeni.

Hawks’ spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said that the investigation into the VBS Bank saga was at an advanced stage and 27 suspects had been arrested so far.