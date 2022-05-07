Bishop Lavis community left heartbroken by deaths of 2 boys in fire - CPF

The cause of a fire that claimed the lives of two children in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town has not yet been determined.

Fire crews were deployed to the scene in Arthur Abrahams Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning.

On arrival, they were informed that two people were still inside the burning house.

Officials later found the bodies of two boys, aged four and seven.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst said that the tragedy has left residents heartbroken.

"The police are still investigating to get to the cause of the fire. Two children died in that fire, which is unfortunate. Our condolences to the family of the children, the community is assisting them... they are doing whatever they can," Lindhorst said.