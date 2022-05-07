ANC EC conference: We owe society quality of service that we promised - Mantashe

EAST LONDON - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has lambasted what he called arrogance in dealing with society by party members.

He said this was exacerbated a trust deficit in the governing party and contributed to the its electoral woes.

Mantashe made the remarks while addressing the opening of the ninth ANC Eastern Cape elective conference on Saturday.

ANC members in the Eastern Cape are currently jostling for power within the party.

Mantashe said the bigger task at hand should be improving the trust that society had on the governing party.

“Half the time, I’m talking to you as delegates, we think that it starts and ends with the ANC. It can’t be. We owe society a quality of service that we promised.”

Mantashe has criticised party deployees in government, saying he expected that there would be an improvement in basic service delivery following last year's disappointing performance by the party during the local government elections.

But to his bewilderment, he found East London - the host city of the elective conference - to be dominated by potholes.