A week after kidnapping, still no sign of baby Kai-isha Meniers

CAPE TOWN - Saturday marks exactly a week since the kidnapping of a two-month-old baby in Bishop Lavis.

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched outside a supermarket in the area last Saturday.

Following a number of searches and several leads, there's still no sign of the little girl or her kidnapper.

Police have released screenshots from CCTV footage outside the supermarket showing a woman dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants carrying a baby.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst: "SAPS is really appealing to the community to do whatever they can to come forward with any information. So we are appealing to residents to come forward even if they think it's insignificant because any info may lead to a breakthrough. At the moment, they are not even close to a breakthrough, they are following up on whatever leads they can."

Lindhorst said that they were increasing efforts in their desperate search for the child.

This included the distribution of pamphlets at a local mall to raise awareness about the abduction.

"We have offered to use the pulpits on Sunday and we are going to ask the clergy, even in the Muslim community, if they speak to their congregations that they use three to five minutes just to highlight the issue of this child and asked the people to come forward," Lindhorst said.