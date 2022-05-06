'Take the money but vote for us': Madikizela ahead of ANC's EC conference

Madikizela's supporters and several other delegates will register for the party's 9th provincial conference.

JOHANNESBURG - "We know they are monied, they will offer you money, take it but vote for us".

This is the core of a short message delivered by ANC Eastern Cape provincial chair hopeful Babalo Madikizela at midnight.

He was addressing his caucus which gathered at the Absa stadium for a headcount in East London throughout the night.

On Friday Madikizela’s supporters and several other delegates will register for the party’s ninth provincial conference.



Madikizela said his supporters should not lose focus.

"They will give you money because they are part of the establishment they are at the helm. 1 2 years already they have been in charge. Where can we get the money? We don't have. They have money, take the money comrades but do the right thing".

Madikizela and his ally, Oscar Mabuyane, are the front-runners for the position of chairperson.