SA sees spike in COVID infections with 9,253 new cases recorded
This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been another increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 cases with the latest infections reaching 9,253.
This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.
Thirty-four deaths have been reported in the latest period under review in the past 48 hours.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 34,817 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 9,253 new cases, which represents a 26.6% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 34 deaths; of which 7 occurred in the past 2448 hrs. Total fatalities are 100,505 to date: https://t.co/cRvFxyBtJZ pic.twitter.com/X1MRRotUtBNICD (@nicd_sa) May 6, 2022