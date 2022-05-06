Go

SA sees spike in COVID infections with 9,253 new cases recorded

This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

© jarun011/123rf.com
© jarun011/123rf.com
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 cases with the latest infections reaching 9,253.

This increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

Thirty-four deaths have been reported in the latest period under review in the past 48 hours.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA