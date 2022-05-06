RTMC extends operating hours for traffic departments in May

The RTMC has extended operating hours at several licensing departments and some of their branches for May.

The RTMC said this was for motorists who may have missed the license renewal grace period that closed on Thursday.

Drivers whose driving licenses, including learners, professional and temporary driving permits that expired between March 2020 and August 2021 had until midnight to renew their driving documents.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said 1.3 million people failed to apply before the end of the grace period had expired licenses and the majority fall within the 25-50 age group.