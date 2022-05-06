Residents in disaster-stricken KZN set to receive new IDs

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and KwaZulu-Natal officials will visit KwaDukuza Municipality to monitor service delivery in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the disaster-stricken KwaZulu-Natal, who lost their identity documents (IDs) in the catastrophic floods, are set to receive new ones on Friday.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and other officials will visit KwaDukuza Municipality to monitor service delivery in the province.

The department said the reissuing of death and birth certificates and IDs lost in the disaster was a free service for affected communities.