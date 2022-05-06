Ramaphosa to address launch of Anglo American’s first hydrogen-powered truck

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver an address at the launch of a new truck technology by mining giant Anglo American in Limpopo on Friday.

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver an address at the launch of a new truck technology by mining giant Anglo American in Limpopo on Friday.



The company is launching its first - and the world’s biggest – hydrogen-powered truck as an alternative to diesel power.

This is part of its net zero carbon emissions targets for 2040.

Government is also working towards its own decarbonisation plans targeted for 2050.

Anglo American said the conversion of these ultra-class haul trucks to hydrogen power would eliminate 80% of emissions associated with diesel on each of its mine sites.

Currently, Anglo American uses a million litres of diesel per year to power its trucks.

The company hoped to convert all 40 trucks in its fleet at Mogalakwena, which is the world’s largest open pit platinum mine.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe will also make remarks at the launch.