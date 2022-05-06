Ramaphosa: Anglo American's green truck a giant leap for SA's hydrogen economy The mining heavyweight has launched the world's biggest hydrogen-powered truck with a payload of up to 310 tons at its Mogalakwena platinum mine in Limpopo. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mining

Anglo American

Hydrogen-powered truck MOGALAKWENA - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Anglo American's green hydrogen truck was a gigantic leap for South Africa's hydrogen economy. The mining heavyweight has launched the world's biggest hydrogen-powered truck with a payload of up to 310 tons at its Mogalakwena platinum mine in Limpopo. The truck is powered by a solar battery that separates the hydrogen and oxygen components of water. It is testament to the visionary nature of the leadership of Anglo American that a mining house for which fossil fuels have been an integral part of their business, is now leading the way in the use of clean energy in its operations.https://t.co/TwQq8IkYkR Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 6, 2022 [PICS]: President @CyrilRamaphosa officiates the launch of AngloAmericans historic hydrogen-powered nuGen Zero Emission Haulage Solution - a 510-ton truck - at the Mogalakwena Platinum Mine in Limpopo Province. pic.twitter.com/bzLJPklH6L Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) May 6, 2022

Anglo American has a net-zero target for 2040, which is in line with government's 2050 target.

Ramaphosa said that the green hydrogen truck creation would demonstrate proof of clean energy potential in the mining sector.

“Everything that we see around us, that we use on an everyday basis whether it is in our households or wherever, it comes from the Earth,” the president said.

There are also hopes of this technology moving into other industries.

The president was among the first to be driven in the 210-ton truck as it loaded tons of ore and offloaded at the top of a massive heap.