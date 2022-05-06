Public prosecutions head 'not consulted' ahead of Teffo's arrest

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was arrested - in dramatic fashion - at the Pretoria High Court last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke said he was neither consulted nor did he approve the arrest of Advocate Malesela Teffo.

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was arrested - in dramatic fashion - at the Pretoria High Court last week.

He was handcuffed shortly after proceedings adjourned for failing to appear in court on charges of trespassing and assault.

Teffo has since been released on R10,000 bail.