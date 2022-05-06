Post Office urges Sassa beneficiaries to use supermarket or ATM for payments

The state-owned entity said some of its branches won't have enough money adding however that most Sassa grants for this month have been paid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Post Office said South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries who usually use the postal service for their transactions should use a supermarket or an ATM for May.

This included older persons' grants, disability grants, and children's grants.

The Post Office said this arrangement applies to remaining beneficiaries who are yet to receive their R350 social relief of distress grant.