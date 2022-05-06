NSPCA lauds 8-year sentence handed to man for bestiality

This comes after a Soweto man was found guilty of bestiality and sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment.

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is celebrating what it said was the highest direct imprisonment sentencing ever imposed for animal cruelty in Africa.

The organisation on Friday said that winning this case was of extreme significance and hoped that other bestiality cases being heard across the country would follow suit as a precedent had been set.

Community members apprehended the accused in November 2020 after he was caught assaulting his neighbour's dog.

An NSPCA veterinarian found the animal, who 11-months-old at the time, was inhumanely restrained and demonstrated injuries consistent with rape.

The NSPCA's Marcelle Meredith said that bestiality was a serious concern in South Africa and has urged communities to report such crimes.

She said that it was often swept under the rug to protect perpetrators, forgetting that bestiality could progress to the abuse of human beings.

Meanwhile, Moana the dog has made a full physical recovery under the watchful eye of the NSPCA.