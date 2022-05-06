NPA, Eskom agree to collaborate on state capture cases

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Eskom have released a joint statement following a meeting on Thursday committing to collaborate on state capture cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The national directorate of public prosecutions said that the country could expect prosections for state capture at Eskom in the coming months.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Eskom have released a joint statement following a meeting on Thursday committing to collaborate on state capture cases.

Part four of the Zondo Commission's report was released a week ago, showing widespread corruption at the parastatal.

It's been recommended that former key officials be prosecuted.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said that the two entities needed to share information.

"We can only do so by agreeing to share information and evidence as necessary without compromising the independence of the NPA," he said.