NPA being cautious with probes into entities still affected by state capture

JOHANNESBURG - The national directorate of public prosecutions said that it was aware that some entities were still battling with the effects of state capture and that it was taking this into account.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Eskom have released a joint statement committing to collaborate on state capture cases.

They will share information, with the NPA expecting to begin prosecutions in the next few months.

Part four of the Zondo Commission's report was released a week ago, showing widespread corruption at the parastal.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said that they were being cautious with their investigation.

"We always ensure that whenever we approach those institutions that are implicated where there's still a semblance of state capture, we approach that with caution," he said.

But he said that they were pressing ahead to make high-impact arrests.

"Therefore we need to assist in working closely, with law enforcement in particular and Crime Intelligence, to ensure that there is an enhancement of efforts in investigating and executing these cases on a high-impact basis," Mhaga said.