Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.

DURBAN - Some toll plazas in KwaZulu-Natal are not charging fees to motorists in a bid to assist following the devastating floods.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.

Mbalula visited the reconstruction project on the N2 on the South coast.

The minister said this decision was reached with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral): “The Sanral board, in line with its mandate, took a resolution to suspend the payment of toll fees at Tongaat and Umvoti plazas. This suspension is meant to assist communities affected by the closure of alternative roads damaged by the floods.”