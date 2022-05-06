Lobbying for front-runners intensifies ahead of start of EC ANC conference

East London is a hive of activity as delegates register at the Orient Theater and last-minute preparations are under way at the city’s international convention centre, where the conference is set to take place.

EAST LONDON - The battle for control of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape is intensifying, with lobbyists for front-runners Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela said to be neck-and-neck for the position of provincial chairperson.

At the same time, meetings between the provincial task team and national executive committee deployees continue.

Two regions are at the heart of disputes. There are claims of manipulating processes and this has resulted in a back and forth over whether more than 100 delegates’ votes should be condoned or quarantined at the conference.

A high-stakes game is at play here, which has seen the PTT and the ANC at Luthuli House holding no less than five meetings in just two days.

At the heart of this fight is the national conference, with the position of deputy president up for grabs.

The Eastern Cape is much like Mpumalanga, which held its conference last month – it's grappling with allegiance to the more senior leaders who’ve enjoyed positions of power over the years and the ability to self determine.

On Friday afternoon, Mabuyane, the PTT convener, hinted at this issue, asserting the province’s own ability to call the shots.

"We have been taken for a ride. We have been taken for granted... that people if they are interested in leading ANC national, they must come here to the Eastern Cape and find whatever little piece they can have," Mabuyane said.

Meanwhile, lobbying continues on the sidelines, with some hoping for the two traditional allies to reach some sort of agreement and to produce a unity slate on Sunday.

