Govt to fork out R3 billion to help KZN repair road infrastructure, says Mbalula

The N2 highway on the province's South Coast took a really hard knock but repairs are under way and provincial officials have estimated that the cost could exceed R6 billion.

DURBAN - The national transport ministry will allocate R3.1 billion to assist with road infrastructure repairs after the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The road damage in the province has had a negative effect on KwaZulu-Natal's economy as the delivery of goods and services have been delayed.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited some of the repair sites on Friday.