Govt to fork out R3 billion to help KZN repair road infrastructure, says Mbalula
The N2 highway on the province's South Coast took a really hard knock but repairs are under way and provincial officials have estimated that the cost could exceed R6 billion.
DURBAN - The national transport ministry will allocate R3.1 billion to assist with road infrastructure repairs after the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The road damage in the province has had a negative effect on KwaZulu-Natal's economy as the delivery of goods and services have been delayed.
The N2 highway on the province's South Coast took a really hard knock but repairs are under way and provincial officials have estimated that the cost could exceed R6 billion.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited some of the repair sites on Friday.
[WATCH] Road reconstructions are currently underway in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast following destructions by the #KZNFloods. #KZNFlooding -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dwLEmdi6yIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2022
Mbalula says they are now in the process of rebuilding.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2022
SANRAL has been appointed as an implementing agent for this work. #KZNFlood pic.twitter.com/2xLWMH8Q0a
He declared that it was time for rebuilding.
Engineers are already halfway with their work of rebuilding parts of the affected N2 highway and although the estimated cost to repair road infrastructure is expected to exceed R6 billion, Mbalula said the province would only be receiving R3 billion from national government.
"The figure is R3 billion [that] we are going to contribute and the province will contribute R2 billion. We've got a rapid response team that is now looking at the implementation. Sanral is our lead agency and is working with the municipalities and everybody, cost their own challenges that they've got and we will be intervening as well," the minister said.
This means the province will have to dig into its own coffers to make up for the shortfall.
Mbalula did, however, admit that the cost of the damaged roads could increase.