Govt doesn't have clear goal on COVID regulations, says Prof Mahdi

The Health Department on Thursday backtracked on its statement that children were no longer required to wear masks in school.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Mahdi says the government doesn't seem to have a clear goal on what it’s trying to achieve with the health regulations that were meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Madhi said the wearing of cloth masks had not achieved the intended slowing of infections in South Africa.

"So, if you want to wear a mask to protect yourself against infection then you have to wear the right mask and you need to wear it correctly and that is not the cloth mask which 99% of South Africans wear and they don't wear it correctly".

Meanwhile, the head of Solidarity Research Institute, Connie Mulder has described the announcement of the new regulations and the extension of the public comment period as an ambush by the government that leaves South Africans unsure of what they are commenting on.

"They have such hastily drafted and irregular regulations published that we can clearly see have not been thought through. We are in a complete grey area as to what exactly are we commenting on right now".

Mulder said they intended to legally challenge the regulations.