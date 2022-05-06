FUL welcomes dismissal of Hlophe’s bid to review JSC findings against him

The High Court in Johannesburg rejected each of Hlophe's numerous contentions aimed at delaying his impeachment, concluding the JSC had correctly found him guilty.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) has welcome the dismissal of Judge President John Hlophe’s application to review the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) finding of gross misconduct against him.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.

This was in 2008 when attempts were made to invalidate search and seizure warrants by the Scorpions.

FUL also welcomes the court’s statement that there is no scope for Parliament to decide afresh on Hlophe's guilt as it is bound by the JSC finding and must now decide whether he should be allowed to continue in office.