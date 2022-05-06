EFF concerned about lack of progress from police into Hillary Gardee's murder

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that they were not getting the desired outcome from the police.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that the family of the party's former secretary-general Godrich Gardee was disappointed in the police for not meeting Friday's deadline to find the killers of Gardee's daughter, Hillary.

Police Minister Bheki Cele activated a 72-hour action plan on Tuesday, giving investigators until Friday in their search.

Hillary Gardee (28) was found murdered near Mbombela on Tuesday after she was reported missing for several days.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that they were not getting the desired outcome from the police.

"Now that their deadline is fast approaching, we are waiting and we don't want to hear an update that is not related to some concrete consequence or arrest of an individual. We are not getting anything and it is concerning to us but we are here and waiting; they can come to us at any point in time to give us information," Tambo said.

Meanwhile, there was a candlelight ceremony outside the family home in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Friday.

EFF deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola said that mourners were paying their respects to the grieving family.

"This is one of our symbols and a message that we wanted to bring to the family that we hope that during this difficult time that they'll be able to find the strength. When we lit the candle it symbolised that we wished them light in their family," Mailola said.