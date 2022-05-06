EC ANC guarantees safety of delegates as preparations for conference under way

The governing party's convener in that province, Oscar Mabuyane, on Friday said that more than 670 branches were expected to field delegates.

EAST LONDON - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape said that the safety of delegates was guaranteed as it geared up for its all-important provincial elective conference this weekend.

Mabuyane has tagged the conference as a precursor to the ANC's national elective conference in December this year.

Preparations for the Eastern Cape ANC's ninth elective conference have been marred by allegations of bribery, branch membership manipulation and even deadly attacks on members.

Mabuyane said that these issues were being attended to.

The conference is expected to run through the weekend.

Mabuyane is hoping to retain his position as the ANC's Eastern Cape chairperson but he's expected to face a challenge from Babalo Madikizela, a former MEC and Eastern Cape ANC provincial treasurer.

