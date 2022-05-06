‘Don’t call us all thugs’, Gordhan beseeches Parly on ANC’s behalf

During the debate, the ANC was described as “a mafia” dressed in black, green and gold but Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan hit back.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament that not all ANC members are thugs and that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is working hard to resolve Eskom’s challenges.

Gordhan was replying to a National Assembly debate on the country’s faltering energy supply during which opposition speakers pulled no punches in blaming the governing party for the crisis.

During the debate, the ANC was described as “a mafia” dressed in black, green and gold but Gordhan hit back.

He told the house there were many honest, dedicated and patriotic ANC members who wanted the state to work for the people and to put the corrupt in jail.

“So don’t call us all thugs – we’re not. We are the people who are trying to fix South Africa. We are the people who want to fix institutions like Eskom, and we will succeed at the end of the day.”

Gordhan acknowledged there was no quick fix but denied that Eskom was broken and detailed efforts by Ramaphosa’s administration to turn the power utility around.