DA's Steenhuisen hits back at critics, says Ukraine visit in SA's interests

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has reiterated that the importance of his visit to Ukraine cannot be underestimated.

Steenhuisen is wrapping up the last day of his trip to the war-torn country.

He travelled to the eastern European country earlier this week, explaining that he wanted to see first-hand the devastation caused by Russia's invasion and get a better sense of the knock-on effect of the war.

"It's been an opportunity to engage with former presidents, former prime ministers, mayors, governors, civil society, business and academia as well as ordinary Ukrainian citizens to understand what the impact of this conflict is on them, on the future and the path to peace," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen has been on the receiving end of some backlash, with people questioning why he'd travelled to Ukraine and at whose expense while South Africa had its own problems that politicians needed to tend to, like gang violence.

But he's hit back, saying that it was strongly in South Africa’s interests to stand with the free world and come out hard against Russian aggression.

He explained that the war was not a European problem but a global one that will affect what South Africans paid for items like fuel, maize, cooking oil and fertilizer.

The war has raged on for over two months, displacing millions of Ukrainians and leaving many dead.