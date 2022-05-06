Craig Lucas says music is an emotional outlet as he releases new song

In an exclusive interview with our sister station KFM, he shared not only details of the new track which officially releases on Friday, but also life after a recent family tragedy.

CAPE TOWN - Music is an emotional outlet.

That's the sentiment of Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas who has a new song out with Goodluck's lead singer Jules Harding titled Better.

"Some days are great, some days aren't. All you can do is try and if you successfully try you will be ok, so I'm ok, I really have to have this song out this makes me feel better releasing music makes me feel better, makes me feel great".

Lucas is still mourning the death of his brother Warren and sister-in-law, Arlene Lucas.

The couple was shot and killed in their Brackenfell home in March.

A teenage boy has since been arrested and the matter is currently before the courts.