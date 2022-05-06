Collins Chabane Municipality’s former CFO in court over VBS saga

More than R2 billion was lost due to alleged fraud and corruption at the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The former chief financial officer at the Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo is expected to make his first appearance in the palm ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in unlawfully and irregularly investing municipal money with VBS mutual bank.

More than R2 billion was lost due to alleged fraud and corruption at the bank.

This is the second official who worked for the municipality to be arrested for the matter after the arrest of the former municipal manager Charlotte Ngobeni in March last year.

Ngobeni will appear in court again on 9 May.

Hawks’ spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said, “The Hawks’ investigation with regards to VBS cases is at an advanced stage and a total of 27 suspects have been arrested so far with more imminent.”