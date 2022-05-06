CoCT officials working to lessen effect of winter flooding in areas at risk

Informal settlements in low-lying areas are most at risk. Every year, areas in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Mfuleni are left waterlogged following heavy rains.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials are working hard to alleviate the effects of flooding as the winter season approaches.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis inspected progress in the work done to prepare the city for adverse weather conditions.

He said that awareness campaigns had also been rolled out in flood-prone communities.

"There are lots of residents in Cape Town, particularly in some informal areas, where residents have built structures below the winter flood lines. This is very risky as these areas are very likely to flood. So, what we are also doing is going door-to-door in those areas, distributing pamphlets, informing residents of the risk of floods in those parts of the city," the mayor said.