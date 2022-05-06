Bishop Lavis CPF pleads for info to help find kidnapped baby Kai-isha Meniers

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched outside a supermarket in the area on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis community policing forum on Friday said that it was increasing efforts in the desperate search for a two-month-old baby who was kidnapped last weekend.

Police have released screenshots from CCTV footage showing a woman dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants carrying a baby.

Several leads and a number of searches later, there is still no sign of little Kai-isha Meniers or her kidnapper.

Information has led search parties comprising of relatives, residents and police to areas including Freedom Farm and Malawi Camp, but each time they've come away empty-handed.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst said that pamphlets would be distributed at a local mall to raise awareness about the abduction.

“We appeal to the community to come up with any information, even if you think it is insignificant because any information could give a break through because at the moment. They are not even near a breakthrough,” he said.

Faith-based leaders have also been called on to ask their congregations to help and be on high alert.

A community march was planned for Sunday but has been cancelled.