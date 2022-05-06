Assault case against EFF's Malema and Ndlovu postponed to 3 June for judgment

Proceedings in the assault case against the EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have resumed after a brief adjournment.

JOHANNESBURG - The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 3 June for judgment.

The postponement comes after the final state witness didn’t arrive, indicating through a doctor’s note that she was not feeling well.

The defence has been given until 13 May to submit arguments and the state has until 20 May to submit theirs prior to judgment.

Earlier, prosecutors asked for a postponement while the defence argued that the case either proceed or that charges be dropped.

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

But the pair denied they assaulted the officer, pleading not guilty to the charge against them.

They claimed Venter tried to stop them from entering the cemetery and they were simply defending themselves.

The case has experienced several delays with proceedings postponed in last December after one of the attorneys displayed COVID symptoms and again in April this year when one of the state’s witnesses told the court she was unwell and unable to attend.

In their previous appearances they’ve enjoyed the backing of EFF supporters who demonstrated outside the court.