After delays, EC ANC delegates excited to get conference under way

Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) delegates have started gathering in the coastal town of East London ahead of the ANC's Eastern Cape elective conference on Saturday.

Current convener of the ANC in that province, Oscar Mabuyane, is hoping to make a comeback as the ANC's Eastern Cape chairperson.

However, he's expected to face stiff competition from his one-time close ally, Babalo Madikizela, who is the former provincial treasurer, and latecomer Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who are also vying for the top position.

East London has come alive as the ANC’s second-largest province, the Eastern Cape, holds an elective conference ahead of the governing party's much anticipated national elective conference in December.

At least 670 branches are expected to field more than 1,500 branch delegates at the weekend.

Some ANC members have expressed excitement about the conference being able to finally sit after several delays.

"We have concluded now and we are confident that the conference will go ahead tomorrow," one delegate said.

"We know that people have been saying that they want the conference to sit but to our surprise, we've seen that they're lodging [court] cases around, they have disputes around branches. A lot has happened, so now we're happy that finally, we can see that the conference is about to start," another delegate said.

The ANC said that the safety of delegates was guaranteed amid concerns of potential violence among contesting factions.