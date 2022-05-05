Zulu royal household allocated R67.3m slice of KZN budget

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala tabled the budget vote at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning.

DURBAN - The Zulu royal household has been allocated R67,316,000 for the 2022/23 financial year.

This is the first budget allocated since the recognition of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation.

The Zulu royal household receives a budget from the premier’s office each financial year.

"Royal household is allocated R67,316,000 to support the necessary work that is led by his majesty the king," he said.

The money is to assist the king to execute his duties.

This also includes annual events such as Umkhosi Welembe, Umkhosi Wamaganu, and Umkhosi Womhlanga.