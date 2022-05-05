Zikalala: It’ll take over a year to rebuild infrastructure damaged by floods
The recent floods have left some of the province's major infrastructure such as roads and bridges badly damaged.
DURBAN - Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said it would take more than a year for KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild its infrastructure that was destroyed by the recent floods.
Over 435 people have been killed, many others are still missing and over 19,100 homes have been destroyed.
And while there are plans to rebuild, this will take a long time.
Premier Zikalala spoke to members of the media on the sidelines on his budget speech.
Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni is expected to deliver her budget vote on the approach to recovery and reconstruction soon.
